1,621 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

