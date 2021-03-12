16,636 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 86,033 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 805,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 80,586 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

