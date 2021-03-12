1,671 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,974,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

NYSE LH opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $252.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

