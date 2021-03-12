$17.35 Million in Sales Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to post sales of $17.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. AutoWeb posted sales of $26.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $76.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.66 million to $76.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $84.00 million, with estimates ranging from $76.15 million to $91.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoWeb.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoWeb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.95 on Friday. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

