$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $8.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

ABG stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,191. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.23 and a 200-day moving average of $132.48. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,477 shares of company stock worth $4,620,238. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,500,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,527,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

