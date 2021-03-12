$21.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to post $21.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.86 billion and the lowest is $21.76 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $20.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $91.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.00 billion to $91.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.44 billion to $96.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.29. The company had a trading volume of 195,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,715,641. The stock has a market cap of $418.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average of $152.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

