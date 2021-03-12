22,798 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,798 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,161 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk stock opened at $263.97 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

