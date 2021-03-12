22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 210,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,633. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.66.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.