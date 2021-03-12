2,317 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.80. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.