$236.43 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report sales of $236.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.40 million and the lowest is $234.46 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $221.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $978.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $968.07 million to $997.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRC traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,497. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

