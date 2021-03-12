2,363 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,559.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 160,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.79.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

