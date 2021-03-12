24,776 Shares in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,107,000 after purchasing an additional 236,758 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,767,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,966,000 after purchasing an additional 183,611 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 68,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 534,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.