248,091 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 248,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,367,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 4.8% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,223,000.

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.14. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,787. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98.

