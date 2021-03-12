$29.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to report $29.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.66 billion and the highest is $29.69 billion. Centene posted sales of $26.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $118.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.92 billion to $120.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $122.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.61 billion to $125.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 60,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $360,572,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centene by 88.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Centene by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Centene by 106.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

