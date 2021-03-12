$306.01 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report $306.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.95 million and the highest is $314.08 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $306.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of RRGB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

