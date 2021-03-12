30,753 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

