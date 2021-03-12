319,952 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Acquired by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 319,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,000. The AES makes up 1.7% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in The AES by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The AES by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The AES by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in The AES by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The AES by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

AES traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. 57,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,536,341. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

