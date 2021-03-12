3,788 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $316,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Twitter by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

TWTR stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.38. 628,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,942,121. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.