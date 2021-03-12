3,860 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.