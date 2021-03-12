3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,641. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

MMM traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $184.76. 47,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.63 and a 200-day moving average of $170.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

