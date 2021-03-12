$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report sales of $4.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.58 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.01 billion to $18.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

