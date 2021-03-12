$435.10 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to report sales of $435.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $432.90 million to $436.80 million. Lumentum posted sales of $402.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of LITE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,094. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 9,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

