$502.07 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce $502.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $504.31 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $486.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.28. The company had a trading volume of 40,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average of $122.26. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

