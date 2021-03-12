51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stake Reduced by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,693 shares during the quarter. 51job accounts for about 0.8% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $20,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in 51job by 1,233.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 426,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 394,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 51job by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,869,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,249,000 after purchasing an additional 196,606 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,239,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,549,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,799,000 after acquiring an additional 130,952 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of 51job by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 100,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.70. 1,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,024. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.56.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

