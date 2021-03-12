$542.10 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report sales of $542.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.00 million and the lowest is $536.20 million. Itron posted sales of $598.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.36. 4,185,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,497. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Itron by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 814,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $39,013,000. Mirova increased its position in shares of Itron by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 377,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after purchasing an additional 360,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

