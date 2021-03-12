6,051 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,702,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after buying an additional 77,625 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $273.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.