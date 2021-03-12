6,276 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,795 shares of company stock worth $18,633,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY opened at $68.99 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

