$64.90 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will post sales of $64.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $65.30 million. Glaukos posted sales of $55.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $292.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $296.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $341.28 million, with estimates ranging from $324.49 million to $355.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

NYSE:GKOS traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 311,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,556. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Glaukos by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,271,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

