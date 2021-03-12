6,400 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after buying an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,240,000 after buying an additional 2,285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,285 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

