696,801 Shares in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 696,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of FinVolution Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FINV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 448.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FINV opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

