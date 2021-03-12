$77.28 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report $77.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $77.83 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $65.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $404.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.60 million to $410.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $455.56 million, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $472.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

ARLO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 45,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $635.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.49.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 507 shares of company stock worth $4,169. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

