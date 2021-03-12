775,300 Shares in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Bought by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 775,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,000. USA Technologies comprises 3.7% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $11,306,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,144,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USAT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $655.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

