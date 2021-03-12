$781.56 Million in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce $781.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $811.05 million and the lowest is $731.68 million. Lennox International reported sales of $723.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Shares of LII traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $293.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,700. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.57 and a 200-day moving average of $282.07.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

