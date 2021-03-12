$800,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to announce $800,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $590,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $2.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.25 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $7.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIXX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

In other Homology Medicines news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,300 in the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $10.18 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $460.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

