844 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 844 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 19,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.41. 6,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.81. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

