$87.66 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report $87.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.91 million and the highest is $88.40 million. Lantheus reported sales of $90.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $389.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $390.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $471.68 million, with estimates ranging from $471.10 million to $472.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $96,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,820 and sold 40,267 shares valued at $740,935. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. 394,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,889. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 242.41 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

