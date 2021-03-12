88mph Price Up 18.9% This Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $35.65 million and $925,914.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph token can now be purchased for about $118.80 or 0.00207974 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.94 or 0.00477839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00062709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00050906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.42 or 0.00562698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00076471 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000540 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 329,924 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,078 tokens. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app.

88mph Token Trading

