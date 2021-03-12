9,078 Shares in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Novanta by 118.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOVT opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Novanta’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

