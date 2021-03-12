$93.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report sales of $93.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.70 million to $93.70 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $83.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $390.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $393.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $438.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 108,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $64.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 76,182 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 164.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 376,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

