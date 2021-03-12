A. Robert Paratte Sells 23,595 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KRC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.05. 1,643,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,281. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $348,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

