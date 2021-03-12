Aalberts’ (AALBF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aalberts in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Aalberts has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91.

Aalberts Company Profile

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

