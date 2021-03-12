AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AAON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

AAON stock opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. AAON has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,456. 22.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AAON by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

