ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

ABM Industries stock traded up $7.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,199. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,631.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, CL King raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

