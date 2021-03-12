Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Acacia Research worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Acacia Research by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,937,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 551,558 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $319.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.