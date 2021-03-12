ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

