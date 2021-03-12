Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AKR. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of AKR opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

