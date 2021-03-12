Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.18. 1,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares in the company, valued at $41,037,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $125,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,244,360. 19.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

