Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT Raised to $171.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $137.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.87.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $133.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.29 and a 200-day moving average of $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $144.26.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,122 shares of company stock worth $7,963,131. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 20.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 95.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 27.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

