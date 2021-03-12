Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Red Cedar Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Red Cedar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 3.7% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.08.

ACN stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.73. 69,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,424. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.06. The company has a market capitalization of $174.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

