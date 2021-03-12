Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $702.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $757.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $744.78. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

